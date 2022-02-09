Atmos Energy (ATO +0.6%) edges higher in early trading after roughly matching expectations for FQ1 earnings and revenues while reaffirming its 2022 guidance and raising its annual dividend to $2.72/share.

Q1 operating income fell to $275.9M from $298.8M in the prior-year quarter, as the refund of excess deferred income taxes reduced operating income by $38.8M Y/Y; Q1 capital spending jumped to $684.2M from $456.8M a year earlier, due to continued system modernization spending.

Atmos issued in-line guidance for FY 2022, seeing EPS of $5.40-$5.60 compared with $5.50 analyst consensus estimate, and said it expects full-year capex of $2.4B-$2.5B.

Q1 performance "reflects the successful execution of our strategy to modernize our natural gas distribution, transmission and storage systems," CEO Kevin Akers said.

According to Bloomberg, J.P. Morgan analyst Richard Sunderland said Atmos' quarterly expenses were 15% higher than expected but volatility is expected given the company's system upgrades.

Atmos will soon recover $2B in costs related to excess gas purchased for last year's winter storm Uri through the Texas Railroad Commission's securitization process, "a positive catalyst as ATO returns to business-as-usual operations," Sunderland said.

Atmos shares have gained 20% during the past year but less than 2% so far this year.