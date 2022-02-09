Screen Media acquires crime thriller film '9 Bullets'
Feb. 09, 2022 10:07 AM ETChicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (CSSE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Screen Media, a content subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE), has acquired '9 Bullets', a crime thriller film written and directed by Gigi Gaston.
- The film stars Lena Headey, Sam Worthington, Dean Scott Vazquez, Cam Gigandet, La La Anthony, Martin Sensmeier, and Barbara Hershey. Screen Media is planning to release the film in April.
- Foresight Unlimited, Screen Media’s international sales division, will handle foreign sales and has closed deals in many key territories.
- Screen Media recently acquired 'Fast Charlie', starring Pierce Brosnan and directed by Philip Noyce.