Screen Media acquires crime thriller film '9 Bullets'

Family watching tv and eating popcorn at home

FG Trade/E+ via Getty Images

  • Screen Media, a content subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE), has acquired '9 Bullets', a crime thriller film written and directed by Gigi Gaston.
  • The film stars Lena Headey, Sam Worthington, Dean Scott Vazquez, Cam Gigandet, La La Anthony, Martin Sensmeier, and Barbara Hershey. Screen Media is planning to release the film in April.
  • Foresight Unlimited, Screen Media’s international sales division, will handle foreign sales and has closed deals in many key territories.
  • Screen Media recently acquired 'Fast Charlie', starring Pierce Brosnan and directed by Philip Noyce.
