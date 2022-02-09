KKR poised to invest in metaverse, NFT company Animoca - Bloomberg
Feb. 09, 2022
- KKR (KKR +3.7%) is in talks to invest in metaverse company Animoca Brands, which will bring its latest founding round to ~$500M, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.
- The financing would give Animoca a pre-money valuation of more than $5B. KKR (NYSE:KKR) is among several investors to talks to join the round, which raised $359M in its first tranche led by Liberty City Ventures last month.
- Animoca said it's working to build the "open metaverse by bringing digital property rights to online users through the use of blockchain and NFTs (non-fungible tokens)."
- The technologies enable "true digital ownership" of users' virtual assets and data, making possible decentralized finance and GameFi opportunities, including play-to-earn, asset interoperability, and an open framework, the company said in its statement for the $359M financing.
- Management has told existing investors that they plan another funding round, possibly during 2022, that could value the company at $10B, two people told Bloomberg.
