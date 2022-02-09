NBR Q4 results - lower 48 accelerating, while international rig additions stop

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) reported earnings after the bell Tuesday, releasing results broadly in-line with industry expectations, noting accelerating activity towards quarter end and flagging expanding margins on higher day rates. In Q1 management expects:

Lower 48 - an increase in rig count of 9-10 versus Q4 average, a 13% increase QoQ.

International - flat QoQ rig count, despite recent rig additions in Saudi and LatAm, but rising rig count in Q2+.

Drilling solutions - EBITDA flat QoQ at around $20m.

Rig tech - EBITDA at breakeven or higher (+$4m in Q4 '21).

Capex - $95-$100m, with ~$35m for SANAD newbuild rigs.

With higher oil prices driving increased activity and margins, NBR results are likely to improve throughout 2022. However, the starting point is quite low, with the Company losing $76/s in 2021 ($15/s in Q4). From a macro perspective (NYSEARCA:USO), NBR's forecast indicates lower 48 rig counts may exceed commodity market expectations; however, international activity remains very muted despite the commodity price backdrop.