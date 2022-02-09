General Motors is cut at Nomura due to costs pressures, margin-dilutive EVs

Nomura lowered General Motors Company (GM +3.4%) to a Neutral rating after having it slotted at Buy with concerns on cost pressures on the horizon.

The firm cut its profit estimates on the Detroit automaker, including lowered estimates from procurement and R&D cost savings from GM’s proposed alliance with Honda in North America. Higher assumed accelerated electrification investments and volume model launches of margin-dilutive EVs to comply with the EPA’s revised standards were also factored in.

"We now expect it to reinvest cash into building its EV and AV (Cruise) businesses, while dialing back on shareholder returns. We think this is a prudent strategy, although it caps the outlook for near-term shareholder returns. Nevertheless, we consider GM’s long-term business strategy to be largely sound, as the company builds on the extensive restructuring of its North American operations and works to vertically integrate its EV business (by developing battery cells, components, and its EV platform in-house) in order to capture a larger portion of the value added in the EV value chain. However, in the near-term, we expect the transition to EVs to limit profit growth."

Nomura also warned that the early batch of EVs from GM in 2022-2023 to be barely profitable and result in significant margin deterioration in FY23.

Nomura dropped its price target on GM to $56 from $66 vs. the average Wall Street PT of $76.56.