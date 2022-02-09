Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) shares popped after the mobility company posted fourth-quarter results that were better than expected.

The Dara Khosrowshahi-led firm said it earned 44 cents a share on $5.78 billion in revenue, as revenue from delivery surged 77% year-over-year to $2.42 billion. Also helping the top line during the quarter was Uber's freight business, which saw sales top $1 billion, up 245% year-over-year.

Adjusted EBITDA during the period came in at $86 million, compared to a loss of $454 in the year-ago period.

A consensus of Wall Street analysts estimated the company would lose 33 cents a share on $5.36 billion in revenue.

The company's various take rates, or the amount of revenue it generates as a percentage of gross bookings, were mixed in the quarter, with mobility falling to 20.1%, compared to 21.7% in the year-ago quarter. Delivery take rate, however, rose significantly, coming in at 18%, versus 13.5% in the year-ago period.

In a statement, Khosrowshahi pointed out that mobility, Uber's biggest segment, is seeing bounce back as riders use the app more frequently to travel as the pandemic wanes on.

“Our results demonstrate just how far we’ve come since the beginning of the pandemic,” Khosrowshahi said. “In Q4, more consumers were active on our platform than ever before, Delivery reached Adjusted EBITDA profitability, and Mobility Gross Bookings approached pre-pandemic levels. While the Omicron variant began to impact our business in late December, Mobility is already starting to bounce back, with Gross Bookings up 25% month-on-month in the most recent week.”

For the first quarter, Uber said it expects grows bookings to be between $25 billion and $26 billion, with adjusted EBITDA between $100 million and $130 million.

Uber shares gained nearly 6% to $42.47 following the release.

The company will hold a conference call at 5 p.m. EST to discuss the results.

Last month, Uber announced it had forged a new partnership with grocery warehouse store, Smart & Final Stores.