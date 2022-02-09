Shiba Inu launches metaverse real estate; LEASH tokens surge 40%
Feb. 09, 2022 10:26 AM ETSHIBA INU (SHIB-USD)MANA-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- As part of its first steps to enter the metaverse, Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD) on Wednesday introduced virtual real estate.
- So-called Shiba Lands will be available for "purchase/auction really soon," the developers wrote in a blog post.
- Additionally, Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD) has been working on a queue system designed for the Shiba Lands sales event. Moreover, "this queue allows exclusivity by requiring interested parties to hold 'LEASH', which gives priority and exclusive access to this first selling phase of the land plots in our Metaverse," the blog post read. Developers also said they worked on an anti-dump system to protect LEASH holders.
- Doge Killer tokens jump 40% in the past 24 hours; Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD +8.6%) tokens gain and; bitcoin (BTC-USD +1.2%) slightly rises to sub $44K.
- Note that some of the largest metaverse platforms that opt for introducing digital real estate are Sandbox and Decentraland (MANA-USD).
- Previously, (Dec. 6, 2021) Shiba Inu founder said upcoming coin supply reduction will enable metaverse entry.