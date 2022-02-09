Bausch Health aesthetic device unit Solta Medical files for IPO

Feb. 09, 2022 10:31 AM ETBausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

IPO (Initial public offering)

designer491/iStock via Getty Images

Solta Medical, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC), has filed to hold an initial public offering.

The size and pricing of the deal have yet to be determined. Solta has applied to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol SLTA.

Proceeds from the deal will go to Bausch, which is selling the shares. Solta will not receive any of the proceeds, Solta said in a filing.

Solta specializes in aesthetic medical devices for skin and body treatments. Its leading brands are Thermage, Clear + Brilliant, Fraxel and Vaser. The company’s products are used for such procedures as skin tightening, body contouring, wrinkle smoothing, pore-size reduction, collagen boosting, and scar reduction.

For the nine-month period ended Sept. 30, 2021, Solta reported a net income of $73M on revenue of $219M.

Bausch said in a press release on the deal that it is still readying an IPO for its Bausch + Lomb subsidiary and monitoring market conditions to determine how to proceed with the two IPOs.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are serving as joint lead bookrunning managers on the Solta deal, with Citigroup, Guggenheim, Securities, Barclays and Evercore ISI serving as bookrunning managers.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.