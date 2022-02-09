SoftBank sets path for an ARM IPO in the U.S.

Feb. 09, 2022

  • With Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) dropping its efforts to acquire Arm Holdings earlier this week, speculation over the future of the British chip-technology company has centered around its plans to go public.
  • And it appears those plans will involve the United States.
  • Speaking at press conference in London, Masayoshi Son, Chief Executive of Arm owner SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY), said the company is set upon listing Arm's shares in the U.S. on the tech-heavy Nasdaq stock market. Son said the plan is to take Arm public by the end of the company's fiscal year in March 2023.
  • Son said the U.S. is "the market we are looking at when it comes to listing Arm, and most likely [on] Nasdaq," according to a report from CNBC.
  • Nvidia (NVDA) had announced plans in late 2020 to acquire Arm for $40 billion and spent the next year working on completing the deal. However, numerous issues brought up by regulators in the U.S., Europe and China proved to be too much for Nvidia (NVDA) and it pulled the plug on its Arm acquisition earlier this week.
  • On Tuesday, it was announced that Arm would bring in a new Chief Executive and hold an IPO.
