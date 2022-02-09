Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) sprints to a big early gain after Citi initiates coverage with a Buy rating and $5 price target, saying the company is "months away from a potential inflection point in its cash flow generation profile, from negative over the past several years to positive by 2023-24."

Citi says the change is "driven by planned growth into two of the most promising segments of the renewable hydrocarbon chain... renewable natural gas and sustainable aviation fuel... while the execution risk is high, so is the potential reward."

The path to Gevo's positive cash flow runs through two projects: Northwest Iowa RNG, which comes fully onstream this year and has a marketing and offtake agreement with BP, and Net-Zero 1, targeted to come onstream in 2024 and which Citi estimates should generate more than $150M in EBITDA through sustainable aviation fuel and value-add protein and vegetable oil co-products.

Gevo expects the Northwest Iowa RNG project eventually will produce 355M BTUs of renewable natural gas annually from cow manure from dairy farms.