Gevo started with Buy rating at Citi as high-risk but high-reward

Feb. 09, 2022 10:39 AM ETGevo, Inc. (GEVO)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments

Group of rows of green stacked biofuel drums in storage warehouse

scanrail/iStock via Getty Images

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) sprints to a big early gain after Citi initiates coverage with a Buy rating and $5 price target, saying the company is "months away from a potential inflection point in its cash flow generation profile, from negative over the past several years to positive by 2023-24."

Citi says the change is "driven by planned growth into two of the most promising segments of the renewable hydrocarbon chain... renewable natural gas and sustainable aviation fuel... while the execution risk is high, so is the potential reward."

The path to Gevo's positive cash flow runs through two projects: Northwest Iowa RNG, which comes fully onstream this year and has a marketing and offtake agreement with BP, and Net-Zero 1, targeted to come onstream in 2024 and which Citi estimates should generate more than $150M in EBITDA through sustainable aviation fuel and value-add protein and vegetable oil co-products.

Gevo expects the Northwest Iowa RNG project eventually will produce 355M BTUs of renewable natural gas annually from cow manure from dairy farms.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.