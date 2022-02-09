IGM Biosciences updates on early-stage studies for intranasal COVID-19 therapy
Feb. 09, 2022 10:47 AM ETIGM Biosciences, Inc. (IGMS)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) announced upcoming milestones for the company’s early-stage trials for IGM-6268, an investigational monoclonal antibody, being developed as a treatment or prophylaxis for mild to moderate COVID-19.
- In Phase 1 clinical trial conducted in the U.S., the first two dose cohorts of healthy volunteers have been cleared, IGM (IGMS) said, noting that the data from the trial are expected in H1 2022.
- In the second, Phase 1a/1b clinical study conducted in South Africa, the first dose cohort of healthy volunteers has been cleared with data expected in mid-2022.
- In addition, IGM (IGMS) announced data from a lab-based trial to suggest the potential of IGM-6268 in neutralizing the Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant as well as other Variants of Concern ((VoC)) and Variants of Interest (VoI) tested so far, including the Delta variant.
- Despite an over 85% decline in IGM (IGMS) share price over the past 12 months, the Buy ratings on the stock continue to outnumber.