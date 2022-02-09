Bilibili shares climb as company responds to worker's death
Feb. 09, 2022 10:56 AM ETBilibili Inc. (BILI)BABABy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor
- Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) shares climbed 6%, Wednesday, after the Chinese online entertainment company said it would hire more workers in response to reports that overworking employees may have contributed to an employee's death.
- Bilibili (BILI) on Tuesday divulged details of the matter, saying that one of its workers died after working eight hours a day during China's latest Spring Festival holiday. The company said it would beef up its content moderation team and implement more health checks of workers in response to social media reaction to the reports about the death of the employee.
- Many Chinese tech companies have come under scrutiny for imposing long work hours on factory and tech workers, including 12-hour workdays, six days a week.
- Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), which is a backer of Bilibili (BILI), rose 3.5%, Wednesday, as SoftBank threw water on reports that it might be looking to unload at least some of its stake in the Chinese e-commerce giant.