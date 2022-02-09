Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic expects three or four rate hikes this year, but stresses that the Federal Reserve policymakers aren't committed to a specific plan.

In other words, the central bankers will focus on the economic data coming in to determine their actions. "I'm leaning a little towards four, but we're going to have to see how the economy responds as we take our first steps through the first part of this year," Bostic said in an interview on CNBC.

His comments are less hawkish than the markets are expecting. The probability of at least five 25-basis-point rate hikes stands at ~53%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. Traders put the probability that the federal funds target range will be 1.25%-1.50% (or four 25bps hikes) at the December meeting at 30.8% and the probability of 1.50%-1.75% rate range at 33.0%.

Currently the federal funds target range sits at 0%-0.25%. Most analysts expect a 25-basis point increase each time the Fed raises rates, but some bring up the possibility of a 50bps hike to help tamp down inflation.

"For me, I'm thinking very much of a 25-basis-point perspective," Bostic said. "But I want everyone to understand that every option is on the table, an I don't want people to have thee view that we're locked into a particular trajectory in terms of how our rates have to move over time."

Note that after the January Fed meeting, Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated that there's "quite a bit of room" to raise rates.

In addition to raising interest rates, the Fed also uses its balance sheet to influence financing conditions. The central bank is tapering its purchases of Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities and will stop adding to those holdings in early March. Then it will decide on how much it wants to reduce its holdings by letting existing securities run off.

Bostic wants to be aggressive in the early stages of shrinking its holdings. "The first part of the reduction I think we can do pretty significantly," he said in the CNBC interview. "I think that we should really be looking into ways to remove the excess liquidity that the market has shown us exists so that we can then get into decisions about what the use of the balance sheet should look like in terms of a menu of tightening our policy."

The next Fed meeting takes place March 15-16; traders place a 75% probability on a 25bps hike and a 25% probability on a 50bps increase.

The policymakers will get more data on inflation on Thursday, with the January consumer price index due to be released.

Previously (Jan. 28), BofA calls for seven Fed rate hikes in 2022