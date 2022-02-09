Internet retail stocks broke higher on Wednesday as investors moved back into high-growth story stocks.

There was also some positive sector news after Los Angeles port chief Gene Seroka told Bloomberg TV that ocean shipping should start to normalize in the second half of the year. L.A. and Long Beach port trends have been slightly better over the last couple of weeks, but could still create some problems for retailers in the spring.

Gainers include Newegg Commerce (NEGG +8.2%), Chewy (CHWY +9.7%), ThredUp (TDUP +7.6%), Revolve Group (RVLV +6.7%), Farfetch (FTCH +6.6%), Carvana (CVNA +5.4%), Coupang (CPNG +3.2%), Poshmark (POSH +2.7%) and Etsy (ETSY +2.6%).

E-commerce names are also still reacting to Amazon's powerhouse Q4 earnings report.

