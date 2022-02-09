New York's state pension fund will sell $238M in stock and debt it owns in 21 shale oil and gas companies including Chesapeake Energy (CHK +0.3%), Hess (HES +0.5%) and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD +1.2%), saying they are "unprepared to adapt to a low-carbon future," Reuters reports.

But the fund will keep another 21 shale companies including CNX Resources (CNX +2.3%) and EQT Corp. (EQT +1%), according to the report, which cited materials from New York Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.

The $280B fund is not a major holder of shale companies, but as the third-largest U.S. state pension fund, its decisions could influence other institutions in weighing whether to move away from fossil fuel stocks.

Pioneer CEO Scott Sheffield has been a longtime critic of flaring among Permian Basin producers, calling it a "black eye" for the industry.