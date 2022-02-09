Pfizer price target cut at Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley following quarterly earnings

  • Wells Fargo and Morgan Stanley have reduced price targets for Pfizer (PFE -0.3%) in the aftermath of its Q4 2021 earnings and 2022 guidance release yesterday.
  • While keeping his overweight rating, Wells Fargo's Mohit Bansal cut his price target to $60 from $65 (16% upside based on yesterday's close).
  • He noted that company's core business guidance was soft at $46B versus consensus of $46.4B.
  • Morgan Stanley's Matthew Harrison cut his target to $55 from $60 (~6% upside) while maintaining an equal-weight rating.
  • Harrison said the COVID-related product revenue outlook is "likely conservative" and expects it to increase in the future.
