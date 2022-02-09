Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.11 (+83.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $291.42M (+64.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, DDOG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.

Shares jumped after Datadog reported higher-than-expected Q3 results. Revenue was up 75% and customers with annual recurring revenue over $100,000 grew to 1,800. For Q4, the company forecast revenue of $290M-292M, and adjusted EPS of $0.11-0.12.

In December, J.P. Morgan analyst Sterling Auty cut his rating on the cloud-based network monitoring and analysis company's stock to underweight from neutral, citing largely economic factors that may have an impact on the firm and other companies in its business sphere.

Shares were also week in the initial days of 2022, as trading volumes surged. More than 4.4 million shares of Datadog were traded on the first trading day of the year, compared to an average daily volume of just over 3.2 million, an increase of more than 37%.

Prices have been buoyed recently by a global strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services and a moderate-impact authorization from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP). AWS and Datadog will work together to develop and deliver tighter product alignment in the future.

Datadog also has ten new products and major features it announced at its last annual user conference, further development of its Cloud Security Platform, and launching CI Visibility, which it said "represents a major step towards shift-left observability for developer workflows.