NCR Corp. surges after saying it's evaluating options, including a sale
Feb. 09, 2022 11:13 AM ETNCR Corporation (NCR)BXBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- NCR Corp. (NYSE:NCR) jumped 12% after the ATM maker announced late Tuesday that its board will conduct a strategic review that could include the sale of the company or some of its businesses, a spinoff, or other structural changes.
- "While a similar strategic process occurred in 2015, we believe the company is now in a substantially better position (both operationally and financially) than it was then," Oppenheimer analyst Ian Zaffino, who has an outperform rating and $50 price target, wrote in a note. "Further, we do not anticipate this management team will end the strategic process in the very expensive manner the previous management team did."
- The potential sale comes after a report in 2019 that private equity firm Warburg Pincus had been in talks to purchase the ATM maker. Apollo Global and other PE firms were also speculated to be around the process. Bloomberg reported in May 2019 that NCR was considering its options after getting takeover interest. Blackstone (NYSE:BX) took a stake in NCR in 2015 after unsuccessful effort to sell itself.
- Oppenheimer sees it unlikely that there will be a single strategic buyer for the company, though NCR may appeal to a private equity firm interested in the whole company or strategics interested in parts of it.
- The board hasn't set a timetable for the conclusion of the review and the company won't comment further unless and until NCR determines that more disclosure is beneficial or required by law, according to a statement.
- NCR on Tuesday also released Q4 results with non-GAAP EPS of $0.76 beats by $0.06, revenue of $2.03B misses by $20M.