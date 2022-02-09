Fed Governor Michelle Bowman is 'trying to keep an open mind' on U.S. CBDC

symbol of central bank digital currency CBDC

Rocco-Herrmann/iStock via Getty Images

  • While the Fed has been collaborating with other agencies to regulate digital assets, Fed Board Governor Michelle Bowman on Wednesday said she has tried to keep an open mind about a central bank digital currency.
  • Generally, the preservation of the intermediary banking model has been the most important aspect of the CBDC discussion, Bowman explained at the ICBA ThinkTECH virtual event.
  • Bowman expected the Fed "to move a proposal to provide more clarity and transparency on the process for reserve banks to approve novel charter applications in the near future," she said. Remember the central bank released a "very neutral" CBDC discussion paper in January.
  • With the U.S. on the fence about CBDC's, developing nations such as, Mexico, Jamaica and Nigeria, have already launched a CBDC or manifested it through trials.
  • Previously, (Feb. 3, 2021) the Boston Fed and MIT created an open source code for a hypothetical CBDC in a research project.
