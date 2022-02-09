Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) showed off three new smartphones and three tablets on Wednesday, including the high-end S22 Ultra phone, as it looks to stave off competition from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

As part of the Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung unveiled the S22, the S22+ and the S22 Ultra. The S22 and S22+ start at $800 and $1,000 and have 6.1-inch and 6.6-inch displays, respectively.

The S22 Ultra starts at $1,200 and comes with a 6.8-inch display.

The S22+ and S22 Ultra are 5G capable, while all three will support Wi-Fi 6.

In addition to the phones, which will come in a variety of colors, including white, pink, black, green and burgundy, Samsung also unveiled three new tablets: the Tab S8, S8+ and S8 Ultra.

The S8 has a 11-inch screen, while the S8+ has a 12.4-inch display. The largest, the S8 Ultra, sports a 14.6-inch screen.

The three devices start at $700, $900 and $1,100, respectively.

Last month, Counterpoint Research said that Apple's (AAPL) iPhone had gained market share in Europe in 2021, owning 26% of the market, compared to 32% for Samsung (OTC:SSNLF).