Samsung unveils three Galaxy S22 smartphones, Tab S8 tablets as competition with Apple heats up

Piccadilly Circus billboard in London

claudiodivizia/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) showed off three new smartphones and three tablets on Wednesday, including the high-end S22 Ultra phone, as it looks to stave off competition from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

As part of the Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung unveiled the S22, the S22+ and the S22 Ultra. The S22 and S22+ start at $800 and $1,000 and have 6.1-inch and 6.6-inch displays, respectively.

The S22 Ultra starts at $1,200 and comes with a 6.8-inch display.

The S22+ and S22 Ultra are 5G capable, while all three will support Wi-Fi 6.

In addition to the phones, which will come in a variety of colors, including white, pink, black, green and burgundy, Samsung also unveiled three new tablets: the Tab S8, S8+ and S8 Ultra.

The S8 has a 11-inch screen, while the S8+ has a 12.4-inch display. The largest, the S8 Ultra, sports a 14.6-inch screen.

The three devices start at $700, $900 and $1,100, respectively.

Last month, Counterpoint Research said that Apple's (AAPL) iPhone had gained market share in Europe in 2021, owning 26% of the market, compared to 32% for Samsung (OTC:SSNLF).

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.