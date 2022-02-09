Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.49 (-59.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.12B (+17.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ILMN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward.

The company's stock declined -3.25% on Nov. 5, the day after it reported its Q3 results on Nov. 4 post-market. An almost 40% increase in net revenue in Q3 2021 year over year helped Illumina's net income soar 77% to $377M.

In January 2022, Illumina reported Q4 preliminary revenue of ~$1.19B, representing a Y/Y growth of 25%.

For FY22, the company expects non-GAAP EPS to be in the range of $4.00-$4.20 (consensus: $4.17) and revenue is expected between $5.15B and $5.24B (consensus: $5.02B).

In reaction, Barclays upgraded Illumina to Equal Weight from Underweight. The company was also upgraded by Bank of America to Neutral from Underperform, a few days prior to the preliminary Q4 data, on a more balanced outlook in 2022.

Meanwhile, EU antitrust regulators had extended the review deadline for Illumina's acquisition of Grail to March 4, Reuters reported.

Other notable news: Gretel.ai and Illumina are collaborating to create privacy-protected, synthetic genomic data that can be accessed by medical researchers anywhere.

The company has also partnered with Syapse for assessing the real-world uptake and potential use of genomic profiling in the community oncology health system setting.