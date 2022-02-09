All eyes on Illumina Q4 earnings amid positive FY2022 outlook

Illumina headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.49 (-59.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.12B (+17.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ILMN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward.

The company's stock declined -3.25% on Nov. 5, the day after it reported its Q3 results on Nov. 4 post-market. An almost 40% increase in net revenue in Q3 2021 year over year helped Illumina's net income soar 77% to $377M.

In January 2022, Illumina reported Q4 preliminary revenue of ~$1.19B, representing a Y/Y growth of 25%.

For FY22, the company expects non-GAAP EPS to be in the range of $4.00-$4.20 (consensus: $4.17) and revenue is expected between $5.15B and $5.24B (consensus: $5.02B).

In reaction, Barclays upgraded Illumina to Equal Weight from Underweight. The company was also upgraded by Bank of America to Neutral from Underperform, a few days prior to the preliminary Q4 data, on a more balanced outlook in 2022.

Meanwhile, EU antitrust regulators had extended the review deadline for Illumina's acquisition of Grail to March 4, Reuters reported.

Other notable news: Gretel.ai and Illumina are collaborating to create privacy-protected, synthetic genomic data that can be accessed by medical researchers anywhere.

The company has also partnered with Syapse for assessing the real-world uptake and potential use of genomic profiling in the community oncology health system setting.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.