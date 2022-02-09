SEC proposes broader disclosures for private fund advisers

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is proposing new rules on private investment funds that would require more disclosure in an effort to protect private fund investors in the $18T marketplace, the agency said.

The proposed rules would require registered private fund advisers to provide investors with quarterly statements detailing such information as fund fees, expenses, and performance. They would also prohibit the firms, including those not registered with the SEC, from providing certain types of preferential treatment to investors in their funds.

"Private fund advisers, through the funds they manage, touch so much of our economy. Thus, it's worth asking whether we can promote more efficiency, competition, and transparency in this field," said SEC Chair Gary Gensler.

The proposals would create new requirements for private fund advisers related to fund audits, books, and records, and adviser-led secondary transactions.

There's also a list of actions that the proposed rules would prohibit:

Seeking reimbursement, indemnification, exculpation, or limitation of liability for certain activity;

Charging certain fees and expenses to a private fund or its portfolio investments, such as fees for unperformed services and fees associated with an examination or investigation of the adviser;

Reducing the amount of an adviser clawback by the amount of certain taxes;

Charging fees or expenses related to a portfolio investment on a non-pro rata basis; and

Borrowing or receiving an extension of credit from the private fund client.

The public comment period for the proposed rules will stay open for 60 days from publication on the SEC's website or 30 days after their publication in the Federal Register, whichever is longer.

Last month, the SEC proposed collecting more information from hedge funds and private equity funds