Shipping giant A.P. Moeller-Maersk (OTCPK:AMKBY +6.5%) said it expects to have a strong first half of the year, even as the chaos that has weighed on global supply chains will continue before stabilizing later in the year.

Maersk said it expects underlying EBITDA of ~$24B in FY 2022, similar to earnings last year but slightly below the $24.4B expected by analysts in a poll gathered by the company, with its shipping unit growing in line with the global container demand of 2%-4% in 2022.

FY 2021 net profit surged to $18B from $2.9B in the previous year, while revenue jumped 55% to $61.8B from $39.7B as "exceptional market conditions led to record-high growth and profitability," CEO Soren Skou said.

Maersk also raised its dividend payout to shareholders to a total of 47B Danish crowns (~$7.2B), or 2,500 crowns/share, compared to 330 crowns/share a year earlier.

Separately, Maersk said it agreed to buy Pilot Freight Services from ATL Partners and British Columbia Investment Management Corp. for $1.68B, as it expands its logistics presence in the U.S.

Maersk's Q4 underlying EBITDA totaled $8B on revenues of $18.5B, as freight rates rose 83% Y/Y while shipping volumes fell 4% due to operational bottlenecks, the company said when it pre-released Q4 results last month.