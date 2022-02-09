Mersana Therapeutics jumps after director buys $5M shares
Feb. 09, 2022 11:42 AM ETMersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) is up 14% in early Wednesday trading after the filing from last night discloses ~$5M worth of insider buying.
- Director Andrew Hack has bought 1,136,363 shares of the company at an average price of $4.42 each, as per the SEC filing.
- The transaction takes his indirect beneficial ownership to 6,522,030 shares, representing the shares directly held by Bain Capital Life Sciences Entities.
- Quick look at the company's ownership structure:
