IAC shuttering print editions of InStyle, Entertainment Weekly, other Meredith mags

International Magazine Newsstand

Lawrey/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Barry Diller's IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC +5.1%) is shutting down print editions of six magazines it acquired when it bought the national media assets of Meredith last year.
  • The company's Dotdash unit will shutter print versions of Entertainment Weekly, InStyle, EatingWell, Health, Parents and People en Español, as of the April issues, and turn them into digital-only brands, the WSJ reports.
  • That will mean about 200 job cuts (less than 5% of Dotcash Meredith staff, the company says).
  • The moves are just the latest in a secular cutback on print publications accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Dotdash says it will continue investing in the 19 remaining print magazines, including People, Better Homes & Gardens and Southern Living.
  • In its December metrics, IAC says Dotdash's revenue rose 5%, with display advertising up double digits and performance marketing in decline.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.