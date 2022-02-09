IAC shuttering print editions of InStyle, Entertainment Weekly, other Meredith mags
Feb. 09, 2022 11:44 AM ETIAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Barry Diller's IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC +5.1%) is shutting down print editions of six magazines it acquired when it bought the national media assets of Meredith last year.
- The company's Dotdash unit will shutter print versions of Entertainment Weekly, InStyle, EatingWell, Health, Parents and People en Español, as of the April issues, and turn them into digital-only brands, the WSJ reports.
- That will mean about 200 job cuts (less than 5% of Dotcash Meredith staff, the company says).
- The moves are just the latest in a secular cutback on print publications accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Dotdash says it will continue investing in the 19 remaining print magazines, including People, Better Homes & Gardens and Southern Living.
- In its December metrics, IAC says Dotdash's revenue rose 5%, with display advertising up double digits and performance marketing in decline.