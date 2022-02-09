Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, February 10th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -C$0.17 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$47.29M.

Over the last 2 years, ACB has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.

The company's stock declined -5.08% on Nov. 10, the day after it reported its Q1 results on Nov. 9 post-market. During the first quarter of fiscal 2022, total cannabis net revenue dropped ~11% to C$60.1M as consumer cannabis net revenue fell ~44% YoY to ~C$19.1M.

On Feb. 9, Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) sparked an uptick in the shares of other Canadian licensed producers in pre-market after posting better than expected financials for Q3 fiscal 2022.

In November 2021, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) introduced the States Reform Act, legislation that removes marijuana as a Schedule I substance and leaves cannabis reform up to states. The same month, a coalition of German political parties was working on a plan that would legalize the sale of cannabis for recreational use.

In January 2022, Aurora Cannabis made a ~C$10M medical shipment to Israel.