  • Cryptocurrency platform Voyager Digital (OTCQX:VYGVF) planned to enable users to buy stocks using stablecoin USDC (USDC-USD), Bloomberg reported.
  • The launch came after its previously announced joint venture with Market Rebellion to operate a regulated broker-dealer, Bloomberg noted. Market Rebellion will handle equity trades on behalf on Voyager's (OTCQX:VYGVF) customers.
  • Voyager planned to offer users commission-free equity trades in the second half of 2022, and it may receive some payment for order flow, Voyager Digital Co-Founder and CEO Steve Ehrlich told Bloomberg. “Incorporating stock trading, especially basing it on digital dollars, is a natural extension of what we’re doing, of our value proposition and what consumers are going to want in the near future,” Ehrlich added.
  • Additionally, the company expected to launch a crypto-based debit Mastercard over the next eight weeks, Ehrlich told Bloomberg. Voyager Digital (OTCQX:VYGVF) also planned to expand into non-fungible tokens and enter Europe and Canada.
  • Previously, (Dec. 7, 2021) Voyager Digital partnered with CoinLedger to streamline crypto tax reporting.
