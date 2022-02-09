Worried about inflation? Harbor Capital looks to help with a new ETF filing

As inflation concerns swirl around the financial market, Harbor Capital intends to launch the Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF (HGER).

The fund aims to track the Quantix Inflation Index, which is composed of futures contracts on physical commodities. This includes key commodities like oil, gold and agricultural staples -- the kinds of products that often see their prices rise in times of high inflation.

Per the prospectus, the commodity futures that can be inclusive of the index are: WTI crude oil, Brent crude oil, heating oil, RBOB gasoline, natural gas, corn, wheat, KC wheat, soybeans, soymeal, soybean oil, cocoa, cotton, coffee, sugar, live cattle, lean hogs, copper, aluminum, nickel, zinc, gold, and silver.

The selected commodity futures will run through a quantitative screening that calculates the significance of each commodity concerning inflation and appropriately weights the results inside the fund.

Moreover, the ETF will be rebalanced quarterly as commodity prices such as gold (XAUUSD:CUR) and oil (CL1:COM) fluctuate.

Additionally, according to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing, the ETF will have a 0.68% expense ratio and trade on the New York Stock Exchange,

HGER has been filed at an interesting time as inflation is at its highest levels in 40 years, and new CPI data is set to arrive on Thursday.

While many investors worry about inflation, ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood used her latest monthly market webinar to reiterate her criticism of the financial community's focus on rising prices, stating bluntly: "We don't have an inflation problem."