LXP Industrial Trust worth closer to $17-$18/share, analyst says

REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts) on a blue LED screen framed by the text stock exchange in green.

Torsten Asmus/iStock via Getty Images

  • Land & Buildings $16/share offer for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) appears to "modestly" undervalue the distribution warehouse REIT, according to Jefferies.
  • "The well of capital for distribution warehouses is very deep, so we would expect many interested parties in a fully-marketed sale process," Jefferies analyst Jonathan Petersen wrote in a note on Tuesday. He also wrote that LXP "trades at significant discount to public peers."
  • The real value of LXP is closer to $17-18/share at a 4.0-4.2% cap rate, according to Petersen, who has a buy rating and $18 price target. LXP on Tuesday announced that it was starting a strategic review process, including a possible sale or merger.
  • "The offer reads more like an opening bid and an inquiry for LXP to open its books to L&B for deeper analysis, and L&B committed to upwardly adjusting its offer should further diligence unearth more value," Petersen added.
  • Jefferies has an LXP upside scenario PT of $22 and a downside PT of $10.
  • Also see, Here's why analysts think REITs will continue to outperform in 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.