LXP Industrial Trust worth closer to $17-$18/share, analyst says
Feb. 09, 2022 11:56 AM ETLXP Industrial Trust (LXP)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Land & Buildings $16/share offer for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) appears to "modestly" undervalue the distribution warehouse REIT, according to Jefferies.
- "The well of capital for distribution warehouses is very deep, so we would expect many interested parties in a fully-marketed sale process," Jefferies analyst Jonathan Petersen wrote in a note on Tuesday. He also wrote that LXP "trades at significant discount to public peers."
- The real value of LXP is closer to $17-18/share at a 4.0-4.2% cap rate, according to Petersen, who has a buy rating and $18 price target. LXP on Tuesday announced that it was starting a strategic review process, including a possible sale or merger.
- "The offer reads more like an opening bid and an inquiry for LXP to open its books to L&B for deeper analysis, and L&B committed to upwardly adjusting its offer should further diligence unearth more value," Petersen added.
- Jefferies has an LXP upside scenario PT of $22 and a downside PT of $10.
