Compass Minerals (CMP -6.4%) plunges as much as 10% after missing estimates for FQ1 earnings and revenues while cutting its FY 2022 outlook for adjusted EBITDA, citing trends in its Salt segment.

Q1 Salt segment revenues rose 20% Y/Y to $273.9M, driven by a 24% increase in sales volumes, partially offset by a 3% decline in average sales price, as the highway deicing and C&I businesses both delivered volume growth, despite below average snow events in the company's primary North American markets.

Compass cut its full-year guidance for adjusted EBITDA to $200M-$235M and Salt segment EBITDA outlook to $120M-$160M, and reduces capital spending guidance by $25M from prior expectations to $100M-$110M.

On a Y/Y basis, the company continues to expect sulfate of phosphate pricing strength in H1 2022 will more than offset lower sales volumes, resulting in improved Plant Nutrition margins and profitability.

"Our expanded Salt commitments allowed us to deliver revenue growth during the quarter despite a slow start to the winter weather season, while positioning us to capitalize on the prospect of more normalized weather demand during the balance of the season," President and CEO Kevin Crutchfield said.