VOXX International rises 5%; director Beat Kahli buys more shares

  • VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) rose 5% after it disclosed that director and 10% owner Beat Kahli bought 22.2K class A shares for $11.67-11.74 in 2 separate transactions a day earlier.
  • Avalon Park International bought 7.4K shares at $11.67 each. Kahli is the sole manager and controlling member of Avalon Park International.
  • Avalon Park Group bought 14.8K shares at $11.74 each. Kahli is the controlling shareholder of Avalon Park Group.
  • Following the transactions, Avalon Park International now holds 617.4K shares in VOXX, while Avalon Park Group owns 4.3M shares.
  • On Feb. 7, VOXX disclosed that Avalon Park International bought 10K class A shares at $11.35 each, while Avalon Park Group bought 15K class A shares at $11.45 each.
