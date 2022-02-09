VOXX International rises 5%; director Beat Kahli buys more shares
Feb. 09, 2022 Jessica Kuruthukulangara
- VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) rose 5% after it disclosed that director and 10% owner Beat Kahli bought 22.2K class A shares for $11.67-11.74 in 2 separate transactions a day earlier.
- Avalon Park International bought 7.4K shares at $11.67 each. Kahli is the sole manager and controlling member of Avalon Park International.
- Avalon Park Group bought 14.8K shares at $11.74 each. Kahli is the controlling shareholder of Avalon Park Group.
- Following the transactions, Avalon Park International now holds 617.4K shares in VOXX, while Avalon Park Group owns 4.3M shares.
- On Feb. 7, VOXX disclosed that Avalon Park International bought 10K class A shares at $11.35 each, while Avalon Park Group bought 15K class A shares at $11.45 each.