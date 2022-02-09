Sen. McConnell upset marijuana banking legislation included in China trade bill

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) took to the Senate floor this week to criticize Democrats for including a provision that would allow legal cannabis entities to do business with U.S. financial institutions into a China trade bill.

The House recently passed the America COMPETES Act, which included SAFE Banking Act language.

The COMPETES Act "goes out of its way to include provisions on, listen to this, marijuana banking," McConnell said on Monday, Marijuana Moment reported. "China has been steadily building up its military and economic might, and the Democrats' answer is to help Americans get high."

McConnell noted that inserting the SAFE Banking Act into the China trade bill was adding a "poison pill."

Cannabis multi-state operators (MSOs): Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF +3.8%), Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF +1.9%), Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF +5.2%), Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF +0.6%), Columbia Care (OTCQX:CCHWF +2.4%), Verano Holdings (OTCQX:VRNOF +0.6%), Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRHF +11.2%), MedMen Enterprises (OTCQB:MMNFF +2.1%), and Jushi Holdings (OTCQX:JUSHF +2.0%). Also, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS +3.4%).

One Street analyst earlier this month said it is unlikely that cannabis banking legislation will make it through the Senate.