Ad giant Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) is up 11.6%, the top gainer among S&P 500 stocks Wednesday, after it easily cleared the bar on revenues and profits with fourth-quarter earnings.

The report showed strong underlying trends and added to recent data points indicating strong resilience in the advertising market at large.

Revenue rose 2.7% as reported, and global organic revenue growth was 9.5%. Organic growth increased across all fundamental disciplines: Advertising up 7.4%; Precision Marketing up 19.6%; Commerce & Brand Consulting up 12.4%; Experiential up 56.7%; Execution & Support up 5.2%; Public Relations up 4.4%; and Healthcare up 4.5%.

Partly offsetting the organic revenue growth was a decline in acquisition revenue and a mild impact from foreign exchange.

Operating profit rose 1.3% to $622.5 million on a margin slightly lower, at 16.1%. And net income rose 4.5% to $416.2 million.

Bullish Citigroup noted the optimism in the report and pointed to the breadth of the organic growth, which also rose across all regions (U.S. up 7.8%; Other North America up 1.8%; UK up 10.1%; Euro Markets and Other Europe up 12.7%; Asia Pacific up 7.8%; Latin America up 7.3%; and Middle East/Africa up 48.1%).

Citi has a $96 price target, implying a further 9% upside. Wells Fargo agrees it was a "very solid quarter," albeit against low expectations, and it indicates "much stronger underlying trends."

MoffettNathanson was a bit more skeptical, noting the higher demand but "not convinced that Omnicom is positioned for sustainable growth at this rate post-2022 or even in 4Q 2022."

Check out more Omnicom details in the earnings call presentation and earnings call transcript.

Earlier, Macquarie used the indicated strength of the ad market to see positive read-across for advertising technology stocks as they get ready to report.