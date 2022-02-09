SEC proposes cybersecurity risk management rules for investment advisors, funds
Feb. 09, 2022 12:19 PM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday proposed rules related to cybersecurity risk management for registered investment advisors and business development companies.
- The agency also proposed amendments to certain rules that govern investment advisor and fund disclosures.
- Moreover, the proposal would require advisers and funds to publicly disclose cybersecurity risks and cybersecurity incidents that occurred in the last two fiscal years in their brochures and registration statements. It will also set forth new recordkeeping requirements for advisers and funds that are designed to improve the availability of cybersecurity-related information, the agency said.
- The public comment period will remain open for 60 days following the publication of the proposing release on the SEC’s website.
- "The proposed rules and amendments are designed to enhance cybersecurity preparedness and could improve investor confidence in the resiliency of advisers and funds against cybersecurity threats and attacks," said SEC Chair Gary Gensler.
