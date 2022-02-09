Laboratory Corporation of America Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 09, 2022 12:20 PM ETLaboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Laboratory Corporation of America (NYSE:LH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday February 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $6.00 (-43.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.93B (-12.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.