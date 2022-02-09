Hub Group surges on record Q4 performance

Hub Group (HUBG +10.6%) shares are on the rise after the company reported record revenue and profit numbers for fourth quarter and full year 2021.

The transportation management firm generated record quarterly diluted EPS of $2.48 on revenue of $1.3B (+32% Y/Y). Revenue growth was driven by strong freight demand, while ongoing focus on yield improvement, operating efficiency and fixed cost leverage led to record profitability.

Intermodal revenue grew 25% to $702M due to a 37% increase in revenue per load; Logistics revenue increased 13% to $224M due to the growth of final mile and consolidation services; and Truck brokerage revenue grew 112% to $268M primarily due to the acquisition of Choptank Transport.

Gross margin for the quarter was 16.9% of revenue, as compared with 11.1% last year.

Full year net income was $171M, or $5.06 per share, while revenue grew 21% to $4.2B.

At December 31, 2021, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $160M.

For 2022, Hub Group expects diluted EPS between $5.90 and $6.30; revenue in the range of $4.9B to $5.1B (consensus: $4.85B); and gross margin (as a percentage of revenue) to range from 13.9% to 14.3%.

CEO Dave Yeager stated: "As 2022 begins, we continue to see robust demand from our customers and favorable market conditions. We continue to make investments in our business to support our customers’ needs for capacity, service, and innovative solutions."

Earnings press release