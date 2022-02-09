Adyen climbs 11% as H2 results bring cheer
Feb. 09, 2022 12:21 PM ETAdyen N.V. (ADYEY)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Adyen (OTCPK:ADYEY) climbed 11% after it reported impressive growth in revenue and processed volume in H2.
- ADYEY said its results were bolstered by the unrelenting rise of online commerce and an increasing need for merchants to implement unified commerce shopper journeys.
- H2 revenue was €556.5M, up 47% Y/Y. Processed volume was €300B, up 72% Y/Y.
- 2021 net revenue was €1B, up 46% Y/Y, while processed volume jumped 70% to €516B.
- Of these volumes, POS accounted for 14%, totaling €41.8B, up 97% Y/Y.
- Additionally, share of net revenue from regions outside of EMEA was over 40% for the first time ever.
- ADYEY said it aims to achieve a CAGR between the mid-twenties and low-thirties in the medium term.
- It also aims to improve EBITDA margin and expect this margin to increase to levels above 65% in the long term.
- ADYEY stock has fallen 16% in the past 1 year.