Adyen climbs 11% as H2 results bring cheer

Feb. 09, 2022 12:21 PM ETAdyen N.V. (ADYEY)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor2 Comments

Close up of Chalkboard with Finance Business Graph

cnythzl/E+ via Getty Images

  • Adyen (OTCPK:ADYEY) climbed 11% after it reported impressive growth in revenue and processed volume in H2.
  • ADYEY said its results were bolstered by the unrelenting rise of online commerce and an increasing need for merchants to implement unified commerce shopper journeys.
  • H2 revenue was €556.5M, up 47% Y/Y. Processed volume was €300B, up 72% Y/Y.
  • 2021 net revenue was €1B, up 46% Y/Y, while processed volume jumped 70% to €516B.
  • Of these volumes, POS accounted for 14%, totaling €41.8B, up 97% Y/Y.
  • Additionally, share of net revenue from regions outside of EMEA was over 40% for the first time ever.
  • ADYEY said it aims to achieve a CAGR between the mid-twenties and low-thirties in the medium term.
  • It also aims to improve EBITDA margin and expect this margin to increase to levels above 65% in the long term.
  • ADYEY stock has fallen 16% in the past 1 year.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.