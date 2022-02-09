Canada Goose Holdings Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
- Canada Goose Holdings (NYSE:GOOS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, February 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.16 (+14.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $462.48M (-2.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GOOS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 6 downward.