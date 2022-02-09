Duke Energy Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 09, 2022 12:27 PM ETDuke Energy Corporation (DUK)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.97 (-5.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.81B (+17.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DUK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.