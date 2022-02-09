Will strong pricing drive Philip Morris' Q4 earnings?
Feb. 09, 2022 12:32 PM ETPhilip Morris International Inc. (PM)MO, BTIBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.33 (+5.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.75B (+4.2% Y/Y).
- Earnings history: The company has exceeded the consensus mark in Q3 and narrowed the outlook. But in December at the Morgan Stanley conference the company cut the adjusted EPS outlook to $5.98-$6.03 vs. prior revised outlook of $6.01-$6.06 compared to outlook announced in Q3 call of $5.97-$6.07.
- In Q3 earnings call, the company pointed out that the global semiconductor shortage is weighing on the supply of IQOS devices, which is hampering the assortment and availability of these devices in several markets. These factors, as well as low cigarette volumes raise concerns for Q4.
- Higher pricing has favorably aided adjusted operating income last quarter but this may lead to decline in cigarette consumption in Q4. However smokers tend to absorb price increases due to the addictive quality of cigarettes.
- Last month, a U.S. appeals court denied company’s bid to let it resume importing and selling the IQOS heated-tobacco sticks in the U.S. for the second time while it appeals a patent-infringement ruling won by Reynolds America.
- Over the last 2 years, PM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.
- PM have outperformed the broader market index and its peers over the period of one year and is currently trading at $104.3, $2.3 below its 52-week high of $106.51.
- Mike Thomas, SA contributor gives a buy rating to the stocks with a view that the company is undervalued and can still grow and give dividends much of its capital.
