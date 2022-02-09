CyberArk Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 09, 2022 12:33 PM ETCyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, Feb. 10, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.16 (-80.5% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $144.48M (flat Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CYBR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.