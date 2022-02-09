Martin Marietta Materials Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 09, 2022 12:36 PM ETMartin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.94 (+0.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.46B (+23.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MLM has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.