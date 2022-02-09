Iliad said to bid more than EUR11B for Vodafone's Italian unit
Feb. 09, 2022 By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Iliad (OTCPK:ILIAY), backed by French billionaire Xavier Niel, is said to have offered more than EUR11B ($12.6B) for Vodafone's (NASDAQ:VOD) Italian business. Vodafone rose 0.9%.
- The bid values the business at about 7x EBITDA, according to an FT report. The bid compares to a Barclays estimates that the business has an enterprise value of EUR6.9B, or about 5.2x its expected EBITDA.
- The price tag report comes after Bloomberg reported earlier this week that French wireless carrier Iliad (OTCPK:ILIAY) made a bid for Vodafone's Italian operations. The news comes amid a flurry of merger/acquisition-related talk about UK-based Vodafone. Last month, reports tied Vodafone to a possible tie-up in Italy with Iliad as well as a potential interest in Vodafone buying Three UK from CK Hutchison.
- Activist investor Cevian Capital is also apparently agitating for change at Vodafone after taking a stake.
- Last week, Vodafone said to work with UBS on defense against activist Cevian.