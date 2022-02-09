Citigroup analysts raised their forecast for lithium prices to $60K/metric ton for battery-grade carbonate, on the back of higher electric vehicle production and sales expectations that result in tighter short-to-medium term market balances.

Battery grade lithium carbonate prices reached an all-time high last year and broke through $40K barrier at the start of the year, according to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence.

Lithium producers (NYSEARCA:LIT) sport broad gains in Wednesday's trading: ALB +3.6%, LTHM +3.7%, LAC +3.4%, SQM +2.6%.

"There may not be sufficient inventory to allow the deficit we model for the lithium market during 2022, meaning extreme lithium pricing is likely to be required to defer and/or destroy demand," Citi said.

Citi said it sees limited downside in prices over the coming year "as our higher frequency quarterly balances point to a rebalancing in the market only by H2 2023," adding that even its bull case for supply does not foresee the market rebalancing until a year from now.

A $60K/ton price for battery-grade BG lithium carbonate is "a level which may sufficiently squeeze EV margins for lower range models, and we see this price over the coming months," Citi said in its report.

Bank of America cited its outlook for higher lithium prices in recently upgrading shares of Albemarle and Livent.