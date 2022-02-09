Cleveland Fed's Mester sees 'compelling case' for tightening policy

High levels of inflation and tight labor markets "make a compelling case to begin recalibrating the stance of monetary policy," even with Omicron weighing on the economy, said Cleveland Fed President in a virtual speech hosted by the European Economics and Financial Centre.

Furthermore, she anticipates a faster pace of interest rate increases this cycle than when the Fed last embarked on rate normalization in 2015 because "inflation is considerably higher and labor markets are much tighter than in 2015." The last time the Fed gradually raised the federal funds rate target to 2.25%-2.5% in December 2018.

Still, the pace the Fed takes this time will depend on how the economy evolves. "For example, if by mid-year, I assess that inflation is not going to moderate as expected, then I would support removing accommodation at a faster pace over the second half of the year. On the other hand, if inflation moves down faster than expected, then the pace of removal could be slower in the second half of the year than in the first."

Regarding the Fed's plans to shrink its balance sheet, Mester said she would support selling some of the central bank's mortgage-backed securities "at some point during the reduction period to speed the conversion of our portfolio's composition to primarily Treasuries." The Fed has said it will reduce its balance sheet assets primarily from adjusting the reinvestment amounts of the principal payments it receives on its assets.

When to stop the balance sheet reductions will depend on the banking sector's demand for reserves as well as the distribution of that demand across institutions, she added. During the process, the Fed will be monitoring money markets "to determine the appropriate levels of reserves and balance-sheet size at which to stop the reductions."

As usual, Mester reaffirms the Fed's commitment to be flexible. "We will remain prepared to adjust the plan in light of economic and financial developments, if necessary."

"Despite the challenges and risks, my expectations are that these transitions will be successful, inflation will come under control, and the economic expansion will be sustained," she said.

Earlier, Atlanta Fed's Bostic leans toward four rate hikes in 2022