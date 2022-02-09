Will AstraZeneca's Q4 earnings bring positive surprise?

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.99 (-7.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $11.08B (+49.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AZN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward.

The British drugmaker's stock declined -6.55% on Nov. 12, the day it reported its Q3 results. The company's non-GAAP EPS and revenue beat analysts' estimates. The company said total FY revenue excluding the COVID-19 vaccine is expected to grow by a low-twenties percentage, in line with prior guidance.

In January 2022, it was reported that although sales of COVID-19 vaccines in 2022 will rise above 2021's total, the increase is now less than earlier projected due to the mildness of disease caused by the Omicron variant, according to Airfinity.

An analysis showed that AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine Vaxzevria increased antibody response against the Omicron variant.

In December 2021, the company said that Vaxzevria significantly increased levels of antibodies against the Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant following a third booster dose.

AstraZeneca and Oxford University have also begun working on developing a COVID-19 vaccine that would specifically target the Omicron variant.

Meanwhile, a safety panel of the European Medicines Agency recommended the addition of a rare spinal inflammation called transverse myelitis to the product information of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine.

AstraZeneca also received the FDA’s emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 antibody combination Evusheld.

Other Drug Programs:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and AstraZeneca's Tezspire was approved by the FDA as an add-on maintenance therapy for those aged 12 years and above with severe asthma.

FDA granted priority review to AstraZeneca and Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Lynparza for breast cancer. Ultomiris for adults with generalised myasthenia gravis (gMG) was also accepted for priority review by the FDA.

The EMA validated AstraZeneca and Daiichi's (OTCPK:DSKYF) trastuzumab deruxtecan variation application in breast cancer.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) closed its collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca to develop and commercialize eplontersen.