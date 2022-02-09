GoDaddy Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETGoDaddy Inc. (GDDY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.75 (+82.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $973.09M (+11.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GDDY has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.