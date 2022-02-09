Chemours Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETThe Chemours Company (CC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Chemours (NYSE:CC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, Feb. 10, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.88 (+44.3% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $1.57B (+17.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.