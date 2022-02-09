Callaway Golf Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETCallaway Golf Company (ELY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.28 (+15.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $703.02M (+87.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ELY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward.