Linde Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 09, 2022 12:43 PM ETLinde plc (LIN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Linde (NYSE:LIN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.67 (+16.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.84B (+7.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LIN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.